CNFT.IO is a marketplace for Cardano Non-Fungible Tokens, launched in July 2021 from a team decentralised across the world, we can officially say we are the first marketplace on Cardano. We will be adding loads of new features over the next few months so be sure to check back. If you need any help or support reach out to a member of the team on one of our social media channels.
Welcome to CNFT.IO a non-custodial NFT marketplace, your one-stop-shop for buying and selling Cardano NFTs! We like to keep things simple around here but there are some important things you should be aware of:
1. We are a non-custodial NFT resale solution, as such CNFT.IO does not market its own NFTs or sell on behalf of others.
2. Sellers can link their Cardano wallets to their account and then select an NFT or selection of NFTs to list for sale. These NFTs remain in the sellers wallet at all times until a buyer is found and the purchase confirmed. At no point will anyone from CNFT.IO contact you and ask you to send your NFT or your ADA outside of a live sale. If in doubt please contact us. Please report any suspicious activity or messages to us without delay.
3. All NFTs are listed by community members, as with all second hand sales BUYER BEWARE. You are advised to do your own research BEFORE buying any NFT. Please confirm that the policy ID and other data match the project you are intending to buy. If there is any doubt please direct any such queries to the project who first minted the NFT, they are best placed to help you make an informed decision.
4. CNFT.IO is acting as a non-custodial technology service provider only. As we are only an intermediary linking sellers with buyers only there is a strict no refund policy for any reason. We simply have no control over the seller once a purchase is complete.
5. The buying and selling of digital artwork and NFTs remains largely unregulated but you are advised to check the laws in your country before buying or selling any NFTs. You may wish to consult with a lawyer.
6. CNFT.IO is comprised of a global team of developers but our business is entity is registered in the Seychelles. We have adopted a privacy first approach to business, as such any data stored with us is extremely secure.
7. We hope everyone will continue to use this platform for the right purposes, however any spamming, offensive material or unlawful activity will result in an immediate, permanent ban without warning.
8. To remain compliant with current AML & KYC laws in the USA, UK and Europe we have implemented KYC checks for all buyers are sellers with transactions totalling 10,000 Euros. This is a cumulative figure. There is no KYC requirement for accounts spending less than 10,000 Euros. Any collected data is stored securely and will be used for AML & KYC purposes only. Be assured only the minimum data required will be requested. We will never sell or pass such data on.
9. By using our service you are agreeing to the above terms of service as well as our fees which are detailed on the fees & commission page.
10. We reserve the right to amend these terms at any time without prior warning.
Welcome to V1 of CNFT.IO. By listing any NFT or buying any NFT you are agreeing fully to our Fees & Commission structure as well as our main Terms of Service.
1. There is a minimal network ‘dust’ fee to link each wallet to your account, none of which is retained by CNFT.IO.
2. There is no fee to list or de-list an NFT.
3. There is no cost to create an account or ongoing membership fee.
4. We charge 2.5% commission (min 1 ADA) on each successful NFT sale. This will be deducted from the sellers ADA amount.
5. In addition there are Cardano network transaction fees, which will vary over time, none of which are retained by CNFT.IO. These fees will also be deduced from the sellers ADA amount.
By way of a simple example: A seller lists a Cardano NFT for 100 ADA and a buyer is found. The buyer sends 100 ADA. The retained CNFT.IO commission is 2.5 ADA and the network fee is 1.7 ADA. Thus the seller will receive 95.8 ADA.
6. For any abortive transactions for any reason the seller will receive their ADA back minus the network TX fee. It is simply not possible to avoid this fee.
Don't forget when any NFT is sent there is the Cardano network fee of circa 1.5 ADA. But you will have recieved that amount when you were sent the NFT, so to us that is a nil cost for most users.
All sales are full & final so please ensure you understand the commission structure BEFORE selling any NFTs.